In a day.
In a day I went from ignorance to knowledge.
In a day I went from existing to living.
In a day I learned the difference between love, hate and apathy.
In a day I woke up single and went to sleep at night married.
In a day I woke up childless and went to sleep as a mother.
In a day I woke up married and went to sleep single.
In a day I went from knowing fear to not letting fear stop me.
In a day I went from following religion to knowing faith.
In a day I woke up with no motivation and went to sleep burning with energy to change.
In a day I went from victim to victorious.
In a day I discovered my own arrogance and shame.
In a day I went from doing what I did to doing what I could.
In a day I went from not knowing I could to not accepting I could not.
In a day I went from being told I could not to knocking down any could not standing in my way.
In a day I went from sitting to riding three miles.
In a day I went from three miles to ten miles.
In a day I went one hundred miles.
In a day I discovered I could go as far as I want to go.
In a day I went from never understanding loss to becoming fatherless.
In one day I learned that I decide who I am regardless of what others think me to be.
In a day I learned my faults do not have to be my downfalls but can be my humility and my grace.
In one day I realized I was stronger than I ever knew and yet not nearly as strong as I will some day be.
In a day I went from beating myself up to giving myself a break.
In one day I discovered who I was is driving me to who I will be.
In a day, this day, my life will change.
©
It’s amazing what can happen in a day.
In a day you can share all this with everyone.
What a difference a day makes. Thanks for making a difference, Colleen.
Awesome!!
❤️
our consciousness makes it possible to recognize and accept this all one day…
It’s a mind-blowing perspective, but so very true!
In just one day you can step into a new tomorrow… a new perspective and a new YOU. Carpe Diem! Awesome post!
Absolutely BLOOMIN brilliant Colleen. What a GREAT ride!
