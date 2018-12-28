In a day.

In a day I went from ignorance to knowledge.

In a day I went from existing to living.

In a day I learned the difference between love, hate and apathy.

In a day I woke up single and went to sleep at night married.

In a day I woke up childless and went to sleep as a mother.

In a day I woke up married and went to sleep single.

In a day I went from knowing fear to not letting fear stop me.

In a day I went from following religion to knowing faith.

In a day I woke up with no motivation and went to sleep burning with energy to change.

In a day I went from victim to victorious.

In a day I discovered my own arrogance and shame.

In a day I went from doing what I did to doing what I could.

In a day I went from not knowing I could to not accepting I could not.

In a day I went from being told I could not to knocking down any could not standing in my way.

In a day I went from sitting to riding three miles.

In a day I went from three miles to ten miles.

In a day I went one hundred miles.

In a day I discovered I could go as far as I want to go.

In a day I went from never understanding loss to becoming fatherless.

In one day I learned that I decide who I am regardless of what others think me to be.

In a day I learned my faults do not have to be my downfalls but can be my humility and my grace.

In one day I realized I was stronger than I ever knew and yet not nearly as strong as I will some day be.

In a day I went from beating myself up to giving myself a break.

In one day I discovered who I was is driving me to who I will be.

In a day, this day, my life will change.

©