Dec 29 2018
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Captured and Free

 

 

Contradiction but truth.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , ,

3 thoughts on “Captured and Free

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    December 29, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  2. anie says:
    December 29, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    ❤️❤️❤️Love and Passion is Freedom….nevertheless we are captured!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Chuck Lee says:
    December 29, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    True freedom lies within and can never be taken away.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: