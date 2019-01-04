Jan 04 2019
6 Comments
If What I See

 

 

If what I see does not evoke emotion,

I keep looking.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6 thoughts on “If What I See

  1. Ray V. says:
    January 4, 2019 at 12:13 am

    Most times, I don’t need to look far. It seems every thing and everybody solicits some emotion these days

  2. Ali Grimshaw says:
    January 4, 2019 at 1:52 am

    To feel is to be alive. Keep looking my friend.

  3. cindy knoke says:
    January 4, 2019 at 2:17 am

    You are brilliant.

  4. parikhit dutta says:
    January 4, 2019 at 2:47 am

    Love it 🙂 That should be the point of living right.

  5. blindzanygirl says:
    January 4, 2019 at 4:53 am

    Great philisophy Colleen

  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    January 4, 2019 at 4:59 am

    ❤️

