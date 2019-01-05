It’s Simple, Really

Because I like it simple
Does not mean
I am simple minded.
~~~~~
Complex is not a sign of wisdom.
©
😊
LikeLike
haha, I like this one!!! I wish for you all that ways in life become simple like this! : )
Oh, this is so very true, MBC. At a meeting this week I said ‘in plain English, please.’ Of course I understood, but still!
😀
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
😊
LikeLike
haha, I like this one!!! I wish for you all that ways in life become simple like this! : )
LikeLike
Oh, this is so very true, MBC. At a meeting this week I said ‘in plain English, please.’ Of course I understood, but still!
LikeLike
😀
LikeLike