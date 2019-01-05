Jan 05 2019
4 Comments
By Chatter Master

It’s Simple, Really

Because I like it simple

Does not mean

I am simple minded.

~~~~~

Complex is not a sign of wisdom.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4 thoughts on “It’s Simple, Really

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    January 5, 2019 at 10:00 am

    😊

    Like

    Reply
  2. anie says:
    January 5, 2019 at 10:13 am

    haha, I like this one!!! I wish for you all that ways in life become simple like this! : )

    Like

    Reply
  3. markbialczak says:
    January 5, 2019 at 10:24 am

    Oh, this is so very true, MBC. At a meeting this week I said ‘in plain English, please.’ Of course I understood, but still!

    Like

    Reply
  4. joy says:
    January 5, 2019 at 10:28 am

    😀

    Like

    Reply

