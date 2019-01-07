Jan 07 2019
4 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I Hold You

I held you once.

I hold you always.

Differently

Yet always the same.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

4 thoughts on “I Hold You

  1. joyroses13 says:
    January 7, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Love love love this!! ❤

    Like

    Reply
  2. ivor20 says:
    January 7, 2019 at 12:58 am

    Beautiful… To be always held…. the same as always

    Like

    Reply
  3. cindy knoke says:
    January 7, 2019 at 1:41 am

    You!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Ocean Bream says:
    January 7, 2019 at 4:07 am

    This breaks my heart. There is nothing like a parent’s love for their child. I feel it over oceans and crackly telephone wires, even in the swiftest hugs, and the two hour journeys just to spend time with me for 4 hours before making that arduous journey home again. I wish I lived closer to my parents, and I miss them every single day. Your words are so simple, Colleen, but always so poignant. ❤

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: