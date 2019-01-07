I held you once.
I hold you always.
Differently
Yet always the same.
©
Love love love this!! ❤
Beautiful… To be always held…. the same as always
You!!!!
This breaks my heart. There is nothing like a parent’s love for their child. I feel it over oceans and crackly telephone wires, even in the swiftest hugs, and the two hour journeys just to spend time with me for 4 hours before making that arduous journey home again. I wish I lived closer to my parents, and I miss them every single day. Your words are so simple, Colleen, but always so poignant. ❤
