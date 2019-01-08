Cadence of Comfort

Do you remember
As a child
Sitting on a swing
Swaying
To and fro
And to again.
There was a rhythm
Similar to a pulse
Perhaps.
A soothing cadence
Was given to life.
There’s a luxury in that.
©
😊
I did some wonderful thinking and daydreaming while on that swing! 🙂
I need to go back to that!
I like it how you use very less words that makes us think so much
I still cannot help myself whenever I see a swing 😀 😛
The pendulum of life
