Jan 08 2019
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Cadence of Comfort

 

Do you remember

As a child

Sitting on a swing

Swaying

To and fro

And to again.

There was a rhythm

Similar to a pulse

Perhaps.

A soothing cadence

Was given to life.

There’s a luxury in that.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , ,

6 thoughts on “Cadence of Comfort

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    January 8, 2019 at 12:04 am

    😊

    Like

    Reply
  2. Debra says:
    January 8, 2019 at 12:30 am

    I did some wonderful thinking and daydreaming while on that swing! 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  3. Sheri Saretsky says:
    January 8, 2019 at 1:35 am

    I need to go back to that!

    Like

    Reply
  4. teensoul457741303 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 1:42 am

    I like it how you use very less words that makes us think so much

    Like

    Reply
  5. parikhit dutta says:
    January 8, 2019 at 1:45 am

    I still cannot help myself whenever I see a swing 😀 😛

    Like

    Reply
  6. ivor20 says:
    January 8, 2019 at 2:34 am

    The pendulum of life

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: