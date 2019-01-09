Jan 09 2019
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

But It Does Stop

I am fifteen feet from a harp, and behind the harp sits a harpist.  And from that harp comes the most exquisite emotion.  I don’t think there have ever been words created that echo emotion like music does.

From this harp this emotion floats out to surround us.  It weaves around, above and through us.  Though we feel its power and physically react to its impact-we cannot grasp it or hold it in our hands.  But it very much holds us, cocoons us, embraces us.

Maybe it isn’t echoing emotion, but it is it’s own consciousness.  A sensation all to it’s self.  Similar to emotion but more mature.  More adaptable and flexible.

My daughter and I.  Together.  Listened.

I’m amazed at the people who can walk past and not acknowledge the sensation flowing from this instrument.  I’m shocked that others can’t feel what is weaving around us.  More importantly, through us, if we allow it.

I’m not judging.  Just surprised.

We don’t want it to stop.   This music.  This enveloping, soothing, lifting, calming, divinity.

But it does stop.

And we are left alone.  In a void.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6 thoughts on “But It Does Stop

  1. ivor20 says:
    January 9, 2019 at 2:52 am

    Music does this to awareness and senses, the harp has its own soul

  2. anie says:
    January 9, 2019 at 5:34 am

    Music connects. Art connects. Provided you are ready for it! Our world became too fast and superficial, that people cannot realize anymore these vibrations. We think that we continue to evolve, while our knowledge and our consciousness are only rudimentary.
    Everything is vibration, not just music. You can find it in every person who is facing you…although I confess, that music transports special emotions through its srong vibrations!

  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    January 9, 2019 at 5:41 am

    ❤️

