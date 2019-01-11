Jan 11 2019
Indignant and a Little Defiant

You’re all static-y

No you all staticky.

 

 

I suppose we’ve all gotten a little indignant even when we didn’t know why.

 

 

 

 

 

 

4 thoughts on “Indignant and a Little Defiant

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    January 11, 2019 at 12:11 am

    🙂

    Like

    Reply
  2. ivor20 says:
    January 11, 2019 at 1:26 am

    None of us are not static
    Do we need a static controller

    Like

    Reply
  3. cindy knoke says:
    January 11, 2019 at 2:29 am

    You, clever, you.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Peter's pondering says:
    January 11, 2019 at 8:09 am

    I remember a brief conversation with my daughter, many years ago:
    “Don’t argue!”
    “Don’t you arg me!”

    Like

    Reply

