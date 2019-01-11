Indignant and a Little Defiant

You’re all static-y
No you all staticky.
I suppose we’ve all gotten a little indignant even when we didn’t know why.
None of us are not static
Do we need a static controller
You, clever, you.
I remember a brief conversation with my daughter, many years ago:
“Don’t argue!”
“Don’t you arg me!”
