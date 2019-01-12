A Walk With You

I walk with you sometimes.
You have a lot to say.
Though you make me reflect and ponder and query… it’s never good things you say.
I prefer to part ways with you.
It’s important to not spend much time with you.
You’re too demanding.
And might I say, not very helpful at all.
Whatever it is you walk with
You don’t have to.
©
We don’t all walk the way talk !!
One of the sadest posts of you, that I ever read. Struggling, thinking negative , searching the faults ‚outside‘, talking and expecting too much… makes me feel guilty.
Oh crikey Colleen. I have known people like that too. Good post
We just have to remember that when required! I hope that everyone can recognise and reject their negative companions.
a great illustration to show how to deal with our negative dark thoughts …<3
We all have issues we are dealing with, but sometimes we need to get away from them or they will consume us.
It’s good to know what we can get away from, yes indeed, MBC.
It takes courage to make tough decisions.
