Jan 12 2019
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

A Walk With You

I walk with you sometimes.

You have a lot to say.

Though you make me reflect and ponder and query… it’s never good things you say.

I prefer to part ways with you.

It’s important to not spend much time with you.

You’re too demanding.

And might I say, not very helpful at all.

 

Whatever it is you walk with

You don’t have to.

 

 

 

 

 

 

8 thoughts on “A Walk With You

  1. ivor20 says:
    January 12, 2019 at 2:22 am

    We don’t all walk the way talk !!

  2. anie says:
    January 12, 2019 at 4:12 am

    One of the sadest posts of you, that I ever read. Struggling, thinking negative , searching the faults ‚outside‘, talking and expecting too much… makes me feel guilty.

  3. blindzanygirl says:
    January 12, 2019 at 5:12 am

    Oh crikey Colleen. I have known people like that too. Good post

  4. Peter's pondering says:
    January 12, 2019 at 8:20 am

    We just have to remember that when required! I hope that everyone can recognise and reject their negative companions.

  5. anie says:
    January 12, 2019 at 8:51 am

    a great illustration to show how to deal with our negative dark thoughts …<3

  6. bikebrown says:
    January 12, 2019 at 8:59 am

    We all have issues we are dealing with, but sometimes we need to get away from them or they will consume us.

  7. markbialczak says:
    January 12, 2019 at 10:31 am

    It’s good to know what we can get away from, yes indeed, MBC.

  8. Chuck Lee says:
    January 12, 2019 at 10:52 am

    It takes courage to make tough decisions.

