It Depends On The Mountain

If I climb to the summit
Stand upon that crest
Bask in the glory and glow
Am I part of the mountain’s purpose.
Or is the mountain part of mine.
Great question!
I really loved this post. Great imagery. Provokes philosophical thought.
You are both part of the whole, aren´t you?
