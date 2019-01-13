Jan 13 2019
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

It Depends On The Mountain

If I climb to the summit

Stand upon that crest

Bask in the glory and glow

Am I part of the mountain’s purpose.

Or is the mountain part of mine.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , ,

3 thoughts on “It Depends On The Mountain

  1. joyroses13 says:
    January 13, 2019 at 12:09 am

    Great question!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Chuck Lee says:
    January 13, 2019 at 5:46 am

    I really loved this post. Great imagery. Provokes philosophical thought.

    Like

    Reply
  3. anie says:
    January 13, 2019 at 7:48 am

    You are both part of the whole, aren´t you?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: