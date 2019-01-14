What grows from you?
Scatter it. Plant it. Sow it. Share it.
The tree of life, please scatter peace
Sow and share your every growing piece
Contagious thoughts. If it were only that easy to spread compassion and love.
I would say you are pretty good at this dissemination business!
You scatter it all so well. I love what you plant, sow, and share.
Let it grow, MBC.
Wonderful images Colleen. Keep scattering and growing 🌱🌱🌱
beautiful!
