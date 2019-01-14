Jan 14 2019
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Scatter It

What grows from you?

Scatter it.  Plant it.  Sow it.  Share it.

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

8 thoughts on “Scatter It

  1. ivor20 says:
    January 14, 2019 at 2:04 am

    The tree of life, please scatter peace
    Sow and share your every growing piece

  2. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    January 14, 2019 at 4:55 am

    Contagious thoughts. If it were only that easy to spread compassion and love.

  3. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    January 14, 2019 at 7:02 am

    ❤️

  4. Peter's pondering says:
    January 14, 2019 at 7:42 am

    I would say you are pretty good at this dissemination business!

  5. Chuck Lee says:
    January 14, 2019 at 8:25 am

    You scatter it all so well. I love what you plant, sow, and share.

  6. markbialczak says:
    January 14, 2019 at 8:52 am

    Let it grow, MBC.

  7. Val Boyko says:
    January 14, 2019 at 9:30 am

    Wonderful images Colleen. Keep scattering and growing 🌱🌱🌱

  8. Jodi says:
    January 14, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    beautiful!

