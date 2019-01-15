Jan 15 2019
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Gratefully and Quietly

Sometimes I have nothing to share with the world.

Nothing to give.

Not because I’m empty,

But

Only because I can’t think of what there might be from me

That the world might need.

So I just exist

Gratefully and quietly.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , ,

6 thoughts on “Gratefully and Quietly

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    January 15, 2019 at 12:09 am

    And guess what? That is perfectly okay. 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    January 15, 2019 at 12:10 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  3. Chuck Lee says:
    January 15, 2019 at 12:54 am

    You’re allowed to be grateful and quiet. It can be a good change of pace.

    Like

    Reply
  4. cindy knoke says:
    January 15, 2019 at 1:43 am

    Sweet you.

    Like

    Reply
  5. ivor20 says:
    January 15, 2019 at 1:55 am

    The world needs your writings, and I’m quietly grateful for that.

    Like

    Reply
  6. blindzanygirl says:
    January 15, 2019 at 4:19 am

    I’ll join you in that Colleen. Oh but wait. I am too much of a chatterbox! Lol

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: