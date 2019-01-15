Sometimes I have nothing to share with the world.
Nothing to give.
Not because I’m empty,
But
Only because I can’t think of what there might be from me
That the world might need.
So I just exist
Gratefully and quietly.
©
And guess what? That is perfectly okay. 🙂
❤️
You’re allowed to be grateful and quiet. It can be a good change of pace.
Sweet you.
The world needs your writings, and I’m quietly grateful for that.
I’ll join you in that Colleen. Oh but wait. I am too much of a chatterbox! Lol
