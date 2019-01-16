Jan 16 2019
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Question

What did I do for you?  Said the parent to the child.

You loved me into being.    Said the child to the parent.

What did I do for you?  Said the child to the parent.

You  defined eternal for me.  Said the parent to the child.

 

 

 

©

 

6 thoughts on “The Question

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    January 16, 2019 at 10:52 am

    Beautiful, Colleen!

  2. anie says:
    January 16, 2019 at 10:59 am

  3. Jodi says:
    January 16, 2019 at 11:34 am

    BEAUTIFUL!!

  4. Peter's pondering says:
    January 16, 2019 at 11:44 am

    ….and you just defined elemental!

  5. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    January 16, 2019 at 12:04 pm

    Gorgeous

  6. moonwatcher5151 says:
    January 16, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    Awww❤️

