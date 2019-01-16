The Question

What did I do for you? Said the parent to the child.
You loved me into being. Said the child to the parent.
What did I do for you? Said the child to the parent.
You defined eternal for me. Said the parent to the child.
©
©
Beautiful, Colleen!
❤
BEAUTIFUL!!
….and you just defined elemental!
Gorgeous
Awww❤️
