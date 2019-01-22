Jan 22 2019
5 Comments
By Chatter Master

We Need Each Other

What do you see when you look at me?

I see light, and color, energy and beauty.

Uhm…what do you see when you look at me?

I see someone who looks for beauty.

Hanging my head I replied:  I don’t always see beauty.

And I’m not always beautiful.

But we both keep growing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

 

 

 

 

5 thoughts on “We Need Each Other

  1. rugby843 says:
    January 22, 2019 at 12:14 am

    Another amazing post ♡

    Like

    Reply
  2. 1jaded1 says:
    January 22, 2019 at 12:28 am

    I see a human. Hugs to you.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Debra says:
    January 22, 2019 at 1:04 am

    I really love this perspective, Colleen. It’s worth spending some time contemplating what this inspires. Let’s just keep growing!

    Like

    Reply
  4. cindy knoke says:
    January 22, 2019 at 2:04 am

    Love.

    Like

    Reply
  5. ivor20 says:
    January 22, 2019 at 3:44 am

    Beautifully beautiful, and yes, I’m still growing and learning about life’s beauties

    Like

    Reply

