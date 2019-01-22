We Need Each Other

What do you see when you look at me?
I see light, and color, energy and beauty.
Uhm…what do you see when you look at me?
I see someone who looks for beauty.
Hanging my head I replied: I don’t always see beauty.
And I’m not always beautiful.
But we both keep growing.
Another amazing post ♡
I see a human. Hugs to you.
I really love this perspective, Colleen. It’s worth spending some time contemplating what this inspires. Let’s just keep growing!
Love.
Beautifully beautiful, and yes, I’m still growing and learning about life’s beauties
