The Promise I Kept

I’ve never made a promise I intended to break.
I’m sure I’ve made promises I never had the ability to keep.
I have been the receiver of and handler of the brokenness.
A promise, therefor, does not always assure.
And yet I know the truth of a promise.
Not a promise made.
But a promise born.
The only promise I have the absolute capacity to fulfill,
The only promise I believe has the power of perpetuity,
The promise I keep.
You.
Are the truth of a promise.
©
Advertisements
Colleen, I love this one. Especially these lines,
“And yet I know the truth of a promise.
Not a promise made.
But a promise born.”
There is such power in birthing a promise and holding it until it comes true.
Be well and love loud.
LikeLike
I think the way we do our best to keep our promises is observed by others and our reputations are tied to whether we keep our word or do not! Your photos shows you walking with a little one. We KNOW they are watching us.:-)
LikeLike