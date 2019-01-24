The Promise I Kept

I’ve never made a promise I intended to break.

I’m sure I’ve made promises I never had the ability to keep.

I have been the receiver of and handler of the brokenness.

A promise, therefor, does not always assure.

And yet I know the truth of a promise.

Not a promise made.

But a promise born.

The only promise I have the absolute capacity to fulfill,

The only promise I believe has the power of perpetuity,

The promise I keep.

You.

Are the truth of a promise.

