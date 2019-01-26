Jan 26 2019
1 Comment
By Chatter Master

The Difference

Between

Letting passion guide your decisions

&

Letting decisions guide your passions

Defines life.

Define your life.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

One thought on “The Difference

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    January 26, 2019 at 9:46 am

    Yes!😘

    Like

    Reply

