I lift my eyes in anguish
I lift my chin in defiance
I lift my heart in empathy
I lift my brow in question
I lift my voice in anger
I close my eyes in surrender
I lower my chin in acceptance
I fill my heart from compassion
I soften my brow while listening
I quiet my voice to be heard.
©
❤️
This is you, MBC.
Beautiful!
❤ Brilliant. That last line should be learned by all.
Very emotional and filled with love and reverence.
…..and we are all the better for it!
