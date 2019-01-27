Jan 27 2019
By Chatter Master

Quiet My Voice

I lift my eyes in anguish

I lift my chin in defiance

I lift my heart in empathy

I lift my brow in question

I lift my voice in anger

I close my eyes in surrender

I lower my chin in acceptance

I fill my heart from compassion

I soften my brow while listening

I quiet my voice to be heard.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

6 thoughts on “Quiet My Voice

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    January 27, 2019 at 9:26 am

    ❤️

  2. markbialczak says:
    January 27, 2019 at 9:28 am

    This is you, MBC.

  3. Jodi says:
    January 27, 2019 at 9:38 am

    Beautiful!

  4. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    January 27, 2019 at 10:15 am

    ❤ Brilliant. That last line should be learned by all.

  5. Priceless Joy says:
    January 27, 2019 at 10:36 am

    Very emotional and filled with love and reverence.

  6. Peter's pondering says:
    January 27, 2019 at 10:45 am

    …..and we are all the better for it!

