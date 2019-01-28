Jan 28 2019
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Armor and Shield

For every calculated evil that exists or is enacted and broadcast, there are millions of kind and good spirited acts that are not broadcast.   But the kindness goes on.  There is no need to glorify it because the glory is inherent to the deed.   The expectation of us, as humans, is decency.

Though we are not surprised by evil acts…..

We would be fully crushed and devastated and struck down in our disbelief if the fully expected acts of love, generosity and kindness stopped.

Evil may get the news coverage and the media frenzy.

But love, compassion and kindness are the never wavering, always enduring heroes of humanity.

Most often  our good deeds exist quietly and in abundance.

Our goodness is our armor and shield.

And our power.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

8 thoughts on “Armor and Shield

  1. ivor20 says:
    January 28, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Lovely words Colleen
    Goodness is the quiet achiever
    The underdog we all barrack for
    The purest winner amongst evil losers

    Like

    Reply
  2. anie says:
    January 28, 2019 at 6:57 am

    our goodness is our strength and our power … so true and, hopefully, deeply rooted in every consciousness.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Peter's pondering says:
    January 28, 2019 at 8:10 am

    ….and may it ever be so!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Jodi says:
    January 28, 2019 at 8:45 am

    indeed!!! ❤

    Like

    Reply
  5. markbialczak says:
    January 28, 2019 at 8:50 am

    I see your point, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Priceless Joy says:
    January 28, 2019 at 9:15 am

    Oh, this is so true!

    Like

    Reply
  7. Chuck Lee says:
    January 28, 2019 at 9:59 am

    A timely and much needed reminder, Colleen. So well said.

    Like

    Reply
  8. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    January 28, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    Goodness should be our goal. The universe is such a wonderful place our good acts are multiplied and given back to us.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: