For every calculated evil that exists or is enacted and broadcast, there are millions of kind and good spirited acts that are not broadcast. But the kindness goes on. There is no need to glorify it because the glory is inherent to the deed. The expectation of us, as humans, is decency.

Though we are not surprised by evil acts…..

We would be fully crushed and devastated and struck down in our disbelief if the fully expected acts of love, generosity and kindness stopped.

Evil may get the news coverage and the media frenzy.

But love, compassion and kindness are the never wavering, always enduring heroes of humanity.

Most often our good deeds exist quietly and in abundance.

Our goodness is our armor and shield.

And our power.

