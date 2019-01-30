Jan 30 2019
9 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Pre-emptive Statement

 

 

Yes.

It’s cold enough for me.

 

 

 

 

 

9 thoughts on “Pre-emptive Statement

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    January 30, 2019 at 12:16 am

    Take good care and stay warm. 🌝

  2. ivor20 says:
    January 30, 2019 at 2:50 am

    Gorgeous Colleen, all green with a touch of white at the edges, an Irish girl, through any conditions….. . My Aussie rules football side back here in Geelong, their colours are green and white, and they’re the Bell Park Dragons. Cheers my friend and stay warm xx. Nearly 6.00 pm here and it’s still 97’F

  3. utesmile says:
    January 30, 2019 at 3:06 am

    Looove the hat! Keep warm!

  4. Jodi says:
    January 30, 2019 at 6:56 am

    For sure!

  5. House of Heart says:
    January 30, 2019 at 7:13 am

    Hearing that a lot ! This cold wave is remarkable! I too love the hat 🧢

  6. Peter's pondering says:
    January 30, 2019 at 8:02 am

    You look absolutely fabulous in that!

  7. markbialczak says:
    January 30, 2019 at 8:38 am

    Humor is great, MBC.

  8. Priceless Joy says:
    January 30, 2019 at 10:27 am

    We have more cold coming our way next week. Brrrrr

  9. Book Club Mom says:
    January 30, 2019 at 11:05 am

    Me too!

