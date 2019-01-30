Pre-emptive Statement

Yes.
It’s cold enough for me.
Take good care and stay warm. 🌝
LikeLike
Gorgeous Colleen, all green with a touch of white at the edges, an Irish girl, through any conditions….. . My Aussie rules football side back here in Geelong, their colours are green and white, and they’re the Bell Park Dragons. Cheers my friend and stay warm xx. Nearly 6.00 pm here and it’s still 97’F
Looove the hat! Keep warm!
For sure!
Hearing that a lot ! This cold wave is remarkable! I too love the hat 🧢
You look absolutely fabulous in that!
Humor is great, MBC.
We have more cold coming our way next week. Brrrrr
Me too!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Take good care and stay warm. 🌝
LikeLike
Gorgeous Colleen, all green with a touch of white at the edges, an Irish girl, through any conditions….. . My Aussie rules football side back here in Geelong, their colours are green and white, and they’re the Bell Park Dragons. Cheers my friend and stay warm xx. Nearly 6.00 pm here and it’s still 97’F
LikeLike
Looove the hat! Keep warm!
LikeLike
For sure!
LikeLike
Hearing that a lot ! This cold wave is remarkable! I too love the hat 🧢
LikeLike
You look absolutely fabulous in that!
LikeLike
Humor is great, MBC.
LikeLike
We have more cold coming our way next week. Brrrrr
LikeLike
Me too!
LikeLike