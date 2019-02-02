Evanescent

There are some moments in life
When there is great value
At staring into silence, peace and nothingness.
And you have a fleeting
Oh so fleeting
Moment of understanding
Everything.
You cannot grasp it, hold it, and keep it.
©
Awesome! Only for a fleeting moment…
This was a really wonderful piece to read
You can’t hold it, only feel it. This speaks of the joy of taking time to NOT DO, just be. I always enjoy your contributions to my day.
I know the feeling…
Oh, what would we ever do without those fleeting moments. Good post.
