Feb 02 2019
Evanescent

 

 

There are some moments in life

When there is great value

At staring into silence, peace and nothingness.

And you have a fleeting

Oh so fleeting

Moment of understanding

Everything.

Just Be

You cannot grasp it, hold it, and keep it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

5 thoughts on “Evanescent

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    February 2, 2019 at 11:44 am

    Awesome! Only for a fleeting moment…

  2. Its Roshni says:
    February 2, 2019 at 12:50 pm

    This was a really wonderful piece to read

  3. Ali Grimshaw says:
    February 2, 2019 at 12:52 pm

    You can’t hold it, only feel it. This speaks of the joy of taking time to NOT DO, just be. I always enjoy your contributions to my day.

  4. Anya says:
    February 2, 2019 at 1:37 pm

    I know the feeling…

  5. Chuck Lee says:
    February 2, 2019 at 1:40 pm

    Oh, what would we ever do without those fleeting moments. Good post.

