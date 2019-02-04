I go with expectations of acceptance
I go with fears of dejection.
•
©
❤️
LikeLike
Love this, how many of us have felt this! ?
Anticipation of both! ❤
There ought to be an injection we could dispense for the second sign!
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
❤️
LikeLike
Love this, how many of us have felt this! ?
LikeLike
Anticipation of both! ❤
LikeLike
There ought to be an injection we could dispense for the second sign!
LikeLike