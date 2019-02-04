Feb 04 2019
4 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

When I Go

I go with expectations of acceptance

I go with fears of dejection.

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

 

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

4 thoughts on “When I Go

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 4, 2019 at 12:05 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  2. House of Heart says:
    February 4, 2019 at 1:40 am

    Love this, how many of us have felt this! ?

    Like

    Reply
  3. Ocean Bream says:
    February 4, 2019 at 7:53 am

    Anticipation of both! ❤

    Like

    Reply
  4. Peter's pondering says:
    February 4, 2019 at 8:19 am

    There ought to be an injection we could dispense for the second sign!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: