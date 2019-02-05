Feb 05 2019
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Most

 

 

 

Simplicity

Often says the most.

 

 

 

 

 

One thought on “The Most

  1. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    February 5, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Keeping it simple is always the way to go.

