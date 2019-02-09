What Can You Carry

What would you carry
If all you could keep
Is what you could carry.
On your back.
And
In your thoughts.
It can’t be taken away from you,
But you can only carry more if you put something down.
©
Advertisements
What would you carry
If all you could keep
Is what you could carry.
On your back.
And
In your thoughts.
It can’t be taken away from you,
But you can only carry more if you put something down.
©
🐾❤️
LikeLike
“And
In your thoughts.”
These words made me slow down and really take time with this thought of yours 🙂
LikeLike