Feb 09 2019
Life Chatter

What Can You Carry

What would you carry

If all you could keep

Is what you could carry.

On your back.

And

In your thoughts.

It can’t be taken away from you,

But you can only carry more if you put something down.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2 thoughts on “What Can You Carry

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 9, 2019 at 12:04 am

    🐾❤️

  2. Infinite Living says:
    February 9, 2019 at 2:44 am

    “And

    In your thoughts.”

    These words made me slow down and really take time with this thought of yours 🙂

