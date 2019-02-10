I’m going home
Said the soul to the heart
I’ll go with you
Said the heart to the soul.
Together
They traveled
To a beautiful place.
©
I imagine the place they went was too beautiful for words.

Beautiful.
And the Irish welcomed them back. 😀
would like to own a passport like this…beautiful!
Discovering life. 💝
What a wonderful trip it will be, MBC.
I’m so glad that mine get along so well with one another!
Great post 😁
A soulful post
Gives me a lot of heart
To fly on that plane
And catch the train
