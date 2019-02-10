Feb 10 2019
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

They Traveled

I’m going home

Said the soul to the heart

I’ll go with you

Said the heart to the soul.

Together

They traveled

To a beautiful place.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

9 thoughts on “They Traveled

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    February 10, 2019 at 12:06 am

    I imagine the place they went was too beautiful for words.

  2. blindzanygirl says:
    February 10, 2019 at 3:25 am

    Beautiful.

  3. tric says:
    February 10, 2019 at 4:35 am

    And the Irish welcomed them back. 😀

  4. anie says:
    February 10, 2019 at 6:11 am

    would like to own a passport like this…beautiful!

  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 10, 2019 at 9:01 am

    Discovering life. 💝

  6. markbialczak says:
    February 10, 2019 at 9:42 am

    What a wonderful trip it will be, MBC.

  7. Peter's pondering says:
    February 10, 2019 at 10:01 am

    I’m so glad that mine get along so well with one another!

  8. the #1 Itinerary says:
    February 10, 2019 at 10:24 am

    Great post 😁

  9. ivor20 says:
    February 10, 2019 at 10:48 am

    A soulful post
    Gives me a lot of heart
    To fly on that plane
    And catch the train

