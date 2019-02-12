Feb 12 2019
Unspoken

 

 

 

Words unspoken

Are

Words unheard.

 

 

 

 

 

 

29 thoughts on “Unspoken

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    February 12, 2019 at 12:11 am

    Words softly spoken inside of our heads whisper silence.

  2. Debra says:
    February 12, 2019 at 12:59 am

    In my current mood, I must admit I wish fewer words were spoken! LOL! But your intention was probably more sensitive than that!

    • Chatter Master says:
      February 12, 2019 at 8:44 pm

      Ah……yes. Here’s the catch for sure. I often write about how I wish there was more silence. The intention of this was intended for the sensitive words that perhaps we hold on to for fear of their acceptance. Think of the moments lost, the loves not connected, etc….

      You’re on to me Debra 😉

  3. kentuckyangel24 says:
    February 12, 2019 at 1:52 am

    Being a very soft voiced person most of the words I speak are unheard, Colleen. This gives me the option of pretty much saying anything I want without having to worry about someone being offended. Of course, there’s always one in the group with their hearing aid turned up. For them we wish for the best and lots of 😇interference.
    How are you Colleen? I think about you frequently, but in this advanced stage of the MS just can’t always get to the computer to ask. 🌷🌼🌻🌺🌹🦋💖🕊🎀♥🎵💘💝💟😇💕💙❤🧡 Happy Valentines Day.

  4. blindzanygirl says:
    February 12, 2019 at 2:14 am

    Oh wow. This is SO true

  5. Peter's pondering says:
    February 12, 2019 at 7:59 am

    You read my mind!!

  6. markbialczak says:
    February 12, 2019 at 8:33 am

    All the way around sound thinking, MBC.

  7. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 12, 2019 at 8:34 am

    So true.

  8. Jodi says:
    February 12, 2019 at 9:03 am

    Sometimes that is good. Sometimes not.

  9. Ocean Bream says:
    February 12, 2019 at 9:54 am

    Sometimes it is for the best that some words remain unspoken, but good, loving words must always be said 🙂

  10. Eric Saretsky says:
    February 12, 2019 at 10:33 am

    And sometimes our quiet example speaks volumes.

    • Chatter Master says:
      February 12, 2019 at 8:48 pm

      So true Eric. I have written often, lately, of wishing for that silence. I think that is what got me to thinking about the things that someone wanted to say, that someone else wanted to hear, that were never spoken.

  11. Chuck Lee says:
    February 12, 2019 at 12:46 pm

    So true. Too often my words are unspoken……but I find refuge it writing them down.

  12. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    February 12, 2019 at 1:04 pm

    Yes!

  13. Infinite Living says:
    February 12, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    True sometimes …made me think for long …:)

