Words unspoken
Are
Words unheard.
©
Words softly spoken inside of our heads whisper silence.
Or roar if they should be said 😉
LOL! Yes! 👍😜
In my current mood, I must admit I wish fewer words were spoken! LOL! But your intention was probably more sensitive than that!
Ah……yes. Here’s the catch for sure. I often write about how I wish there was more silence. The intention of this was intended for the sensitive words that perhaps we hold on to for fear of their acceptance. Think of the moments lost, the loves not connected, etc….
You’re on to me Debra 😉
Being a very soft voiced person most of the words I speak are unheard, Colleen. This gives me the option of pretty much saying anything I want without having to worry about someone being offended. Of course, there’s always one in the group with their hearing aid turned up. For them we wish for the best and lots of 😇interference.
How are you Colleen? I think about you frequently, but in this advanced stage of the MS just can’t always get to the computer to ask. 🌷🌼🌻🌺🌹🦋💖🕊🎀♥🎵💘💝💟😇💕💙❤🧡 Happy Valentines Day.
This is fortuitous Angie. I was thinking of you the other day. I’m so glad to hear from you. I am doing well. Happy Valentines Day and beware of those hearing aides!!! 😉
Oh wow. This is SO true
Thank you Lorraine!
You read my mind!!
😉 My husband REALLY hates it when I do that 😉
All the way around sound thinking, MBC.
Thank you MBM 🙂
So true.
Thank you Paulette 🙂
Sometimes that is good. Sometimes not.
Exactly Jodi. (My thought when I wrote this was about the lost lovely moments by not speaking something someone wished to hear).
Yes… I love you…. I miss you…. you are special….. so many things we often just think instead of saying out loud.
Sometimes it is for the best that some words remain unspoken, but good, loving words must always be said 🙂
It’s those words that I was thinking about OB. 🙂
And sometimes our quiet example speaks volumes.
So true Eric. I have written often, lately, of wishing for that silence. I think that is what got me to thinking about the things that someone wanted to say, that someone else wanted to hear, that were never spoken.
So true. Too often my words are unspoken……but I find refuge it writing them down.
Ah. A kindred spirit. 🙂
Yes!
❤
True sometimes …made me think for long …:)
😉 Those thinking things.
🙂
