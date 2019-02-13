Feb 13 2019
5 Comments
By Chatter Master

Witness To

 

If it’s just me and you

Are you,

Or I,

Any less grand

In our existence.

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Witness To

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 13, 2019 at 12:19 am

    ❤️

  2. ivor20 says:
    February 13, 2019 at 12:51 am

    I exist
    You exist
    Together on this land
    Existence is grand

  3. Priceless Joy says:
    February 13, 2019 at 1:46 am

    Your existence, my existence, all of our existence is grand until you compare it to the universe and we are but a grain of sand. I would say, grand grains of sand.

  4. Peter's pondering says:
    February 13, 2019 at 8:12 am

    I am content in my grandness, or lack of it!

  5. anie says:
    February 13, 2019 at 1:10 pm

    we are always 100% for us, everyone for themselves and many for each other … I believe there are no relations in feelings or love right?

