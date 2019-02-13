Witness To

If it’s just me and you
Are you,
Or I,
Any less grand
In our existence.
I exist
You exist
Together on this land
Existence is grand
Your existence, my existence, all of our existence is grand until you compare it to the universe and we are but a grain of sand. I would say, grand grains of sand.
I am content in my grandness, or lack of it!
we are always 100% for us, everyone for themselves and many for each other … I believe there are no relations in feelings or love right?
