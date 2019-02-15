It takes courage
To say you don’t know
When it’s apparent everyone else does.
These days I’ve got into a habit of asking questions, because I still don’t know why, and you’ll never find out by being silent…….
Ohh yes.. but it’s so important to admit it.. otherwise you might never learn.. or do something really stupid..
oohhh, it´s very brave!! If I would lift my hand every time I do not understand I certainly would have aching muscles in my arm…..
There are no dumb questions, ever 🙂
