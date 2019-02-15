Feb 15 2019
By Chatter Master

Say You Don’t Know

 

 

It takes courage

To say you don’t know

When it’s apparent everyone else does.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4 thoughts on “Say You Don’t Know

  1. ivor20 says:
    February 15, 2019 at 2:29 am

    These days I’ve got into a habit of asking questions, because I still don’t know why, and you’ll never find out by being silent…….

  2. Anya says:
    February 15, 2019 at 3:13 am

    Ohh yes.. but it’s so important to admit it.. otherwise you might never learn.. or do something really stupid..

  3. anie says:
    February 15, 2019 at 3:39 am

    oohhh, it´s very brave!! If I would lift my hand every time I do not understand I certainly would have aching muscles in my arm…..

  4. parikhit dutta says:
    February 15, 2019 at 5:43 am

    There are no dumb questions, ever 🙂

