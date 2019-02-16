Feb 16 2019
4 Comments
By Chatter Master

Respite

I sat outside of the world

Today

It felt great.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

4 thoughts on “Respite

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    February 16, 2019 at 10:22 am

    That is awesome! 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  2. Book Club Mom says:
    February 16, 2019 at 11:11 am

    That’s important to do!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Jodi says:
    February 16, 2019 at 11:20 am

    A breather

    Like

    Reply
  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 16, 2019 at 11:28 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply

