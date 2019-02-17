I witnessed something ugly.
And I started to write about it.
Because that’s part of what I do,
Pay attention to my day,
And take note of what happens.
Good and bad.
But
This was ugly.
And I didn’t want to dump it out into the world.
Not today.
Today,
I will just share some love.
I’d rather imagine sitting on the edge of the earth
With a child still untouched by hate
And show that child
The beauty that exists.
That’s what I’d rather do.
I’m choosing to not spread any ugly today.
©
Advertisements
Thank you 💛💕💛
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love your writing so much, so peaceful even to read it!
LikeLike
Deep Breath for me. I loved this post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah… I definitely know the feeling. The ugly can wait!
LikeLike
It is hard isn’t it. By mostly ignoring the truly bad, it is almost as if we pretend it doesn’t exist. This isn’t the case though, because we all are inundated by the very bad, every second, of every day now, and this harms all of us.
LikeLike
You never spread out ugly, do you? Is it ignoring if we just decide to not give hate a breeding ground to grow?
LikeLike
Oh, yes, what a good choice. Such a big difference between the good and the bad, the beautiful and the ugly. Thank you.
LikeLike