Feb 17 2019
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Not Today

I witnessed something ugly.

And I started to write about it.

Because that’s part of what I do,

Pay attention to my day,

And take note of what happens.

Good and bad.

But

This was ugly.

And I didn’t want to dump it out into the world.

Not today.

Today,

I will just share some love.

I’d rather imagine sitting on the edge of the earth

With a child still untouched by hate

And show that child

The beauty that exists.

That’s what I’d rather do.

I’m choosing to not spread any ugly today.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , ,

7 thoughts on “Not Today

  1. Val Boyko says:
    February 17, 2019 at 12:19 am

    Thank you 💛💕💛

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Fariha Nusrat says:
    February 17, 2019 at 12:22 am

    I love your writing so much, so peaceful even to read it!

    Like

    Reply
  3. Infinite Living says:
    February 17, 2019 at 12:35 am

    Deep Breath for me. I loved this post.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Anya says:
    February 17, 2019 at 1:33 am

    Yeah… I definitely know the feeling. The ugly can wait!

    Like

    Reply
  5. cindy knoke says:
    February 17, 2019 at 1:44 am

    It is hard isn’t it. By mostly ignoring the truly bad, it is almost as if we pretend it doesn’t exist. This isn’t the case though, because we all are inundated by the very bad, every second, of every day now, and this harms all of us.

    Like

    Reply
  6. anie says:
    February 17, 2019 at 3:32 am

    You never spread out ugly, do you? Is it ignoring if we just decide to not give hate a breeding ground to grow?

    Like

    Reply
  7. Chuck Lee says:
    February 17, 2019 at 3:50 am

    Oh, yes, what a good choice. Such a big difference between the good and the bad, the beautiful and the ugly. Thank you.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: