Feb 19 2019
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Too Lazy To Do

I didn’t do anything today.

I didn’t do this.

But if I had done something

This probably would have been it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , ,

3 thoughts on “Too Lazy To Do

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 19, 2019 at 12:21 am

    😊

    Like

    Reply
  2. tric says:
    February 19, 2019 at 3:22 am

    It’s the thought that counts. 😂

    Like

    Reply
  3. ivor20 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 5:02 am

    You’re doing the basics of life, and that’s important.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: