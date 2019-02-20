I happened upon a little church
Down a lane it set
Prettily in the sun
Reflecting brightness
And peace.
I felt no charge
To break that distance,
From where it sat to me.
Just the vision
Was enough
To touch my soul
And need.
©
Let your vision continue to be clear, bright and soulful….
❤️
Something about little country churches ☺️
It’s amazing how fast, and how far, peace can travel. You don’t even have to struggle to catch it, it just happens!
Amen, MBC.
Little country churches are so sweet and beautiful. 🙂
Colleen, thanks for the reminder that the church building itself or the rituals and traditions inside it dont provide spiritual peace. The meaning that it reflects in our heart is what counts.
