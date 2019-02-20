Feb 20 2019
7 Comments
A Little Church

 

 

I happened upon a little church

Down a lane it set

Prettily in the sun

Reflecting brightness

And peace.

I felt no charge

To break that distance,

From where it sat to me.

Just the vision

Was enough

To touch my soul

And need.

 

 

 

 

 

©

7 thoughts on “A Little Church

  1. ivor20 says:
    February 20, 2019 at 12:44 am

    Let your vision continue to be clear, bright and soulful….

  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 20, 2019 at 3:59 am

    ❤️

  3. Jodi says:
    February 20, 2019 at 7:00 am

    Something about little country churches ☺️

  4. Peter's pondering says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:28 am

    It’s amazing how fast, and how far, peace can travel. You don’t even have to struggle to catch it, it just happens!

  5. markbialczak says:
    February 20, 2019 at 8:49 am

    Amen, MBC.

  6. Priceless Joy says:
    February 20, 2019 at 9:58 am

    Little country churches are so sweet and beautiful. 🙂

  7. Chuck Lee says:
    February 20, 2019 at 10:48 am

    Colleen, thanks for the reminder that the church building itself or the rituals and traditions inside it dont provide spiritual peace. The meaning that it reflects in our heart is what counts.

