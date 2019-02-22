Sometimes people love you,

People who should love you,

And they love you as only they can…

But they can’t understand who you are.

As hurtful as that is

They are very likely hurting too

Because they can’t do what they should,

That

Love-you-for-who-you-are

Kind of love,

Even though they love you.

P.S.

I think it takes incredible strength,

To show them love and kindness,

Even though.

©