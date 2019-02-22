Sometimes people love you,
People who should love you,
And they love you as only they can…
But they can’t understand who you are.
As hurtful as that is
They are very likely hurting too
Because they can’t do what they should,
That
Love-you-for-who-you-are
Kind of love,
Even though they love you.
P.S.
I think it takes incredible strength,
To show them love and kindness,
Even though.
selflessness. Giving out love without knowing if it will find its way back.
I’ve felt that love, I’ve given that love, even though………. they are hurting too…
You know the big and little things of life, MBC.
Quite!
oh I think love can be so different. It is always hard to not expect…expections formed from society is not the right way… what count is to reach a happy together, the way to reach this must be made by everybody in the way he/ she is able to. To recognize and understand others is a process which certainly makes the love firmer and deeper… even if it may be harder to love some people…
Sometimes this is so true! Good post!
