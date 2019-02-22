Feb 22 2019
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Even Though They Love You

 

 

Sometimes people love you,

People who should love you,

And they love you as only they can…

But they can’t understand who you are.

As hurtful as that is

They are very likely hurting too

Because they can’t do what they should,

That

Love-you-for-who-you-are

Kind of love,

Even though they love you.

 

P.S.

I think it takes incredible strength,

To show them love and kindness,

Even though.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , ,

7 thoughts on “Even Though They Love You

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 22, 2019 at 12:08 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  2. Eric Saretsky says:
    February 22, 2019 at 12:17 am

    selflessness. Giving out love without knowing if it will find its way back.

    Like

    Reply
  3. ivor20 says:
    February 22, 2019 at 1:41 am

    I’ve felt that love, I’ve given that love, even though………. they are hurting too…

    Like

    Reply
  4. markbialczak says:
    February 22, 2019 at 8:30 am

    You know the big and little things of life, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Peter's pondering says:
    February 22, 2019 at 8:30 am

    Quite!

    Like

    Reply
  6. anie says:
    February 22, 2019 at 9:41 am

    oh I think love can be so different. It is always hard to not expect…expections formed from society is not the right way… what count is to reach a happy together, the way to reach this must be made by everybody in the way he/ she is able to. To recognize and understand others is a process which certainly makes the love firmer and deeper… even if it may be harder to love some people…

    Like

    Reply
  7. joyroses13 says:
    February 22, 2019 at 9:50 am

    Sometimes this is so true! Good post!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: