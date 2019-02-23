There are some things I do in life
Without plan or design
Like put pen to paper
And see what evolves.
Sometimes I’m pleasantly surprised.
Most times I’m just reaching for something
That I don’t know is there.
Funny how life is like that.
How we don’t know what it is we are doing
And something happens
That surprises us.
Created unintentionally.
I believe she existed and I was just her portal.
Wow! Very cool. I believe you are right!
Thank you Priceless 🙂
I love what you’ve done with your hair, and that dress makes you look so much taller!
Hahahahahaha, you make me laugh Peter. 🙂 To think you would credit me with looking so lovely. 😉 I have sworn off dresses for ever. 🙂
The best things happen unintentionally! I love what you did here. Very creative 👌
Thank you very much. I appreciate this!
Aww this is lovely Colleen. It is so true though. 🤗
Thank you Lorraine 🙂
Interesting!
Why thank you 🙂
Unintentional things can have as much power as intentional Thinge…but the most exciting thing is that unintentional things are not linked with expectations. On the other hand art should always be linked with intention…so the art is to link creations with intentions but not with expectations…and this is what your creations are made of Colleen!
Thank you, so very much Anie. I appreciate you.
Ah so beautiful to read this post and have a series of phases of life flash in the mind that happened just like how you describe. So true for what happens when we put pen to paper and also for how life has happened until now – as if no clue what I am doing but something keeps coming out of it.
I laughed a little Infinite. There are so many times I have no clue either….and yet I keep going. Thank you 🙂
Haha yes I understand 🙂
❤️
