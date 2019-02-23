Unintentional

There are some things I do in life

Without plan or design

Like put pen to paper

And see what evolves.

Sometimes I’m pleasantly surprised.

Most times I’m just reaching for something

That I don’t know is there.

Funny how life is like that.

How we don’t know what it is we are doing

And something happens

That surprises us.

Created unintentionally.

I believe she existed and I was just her portal.

©