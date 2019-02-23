Feb 23 2019
16 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Unintentional

 

There are some things I do in life

Without plan or design

Like put pen to paper

And see what evolves.

Sometimes I’m pleasantly surprised.

Most times I’m just reaching for something

That I don’t know is there.

Funny how life is like that.

How we don’t know what it is we are doing

And something happens

That surprises us.

 

 

Created unintentionally.

I believe she existed and I was just her portal.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

16 thoughts on “Unintentional

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    February 23, 2019 at 11:55 am

    Wow! Very cool. I believe you are right!

  2. Peter's pondering says:
    February 23, 2019 at 1:01 pm

    I love what you’ve done with your hair, and that dress makes you look so much taller!

  3. Express the Gabbiness says:
    February 23, 2019 at 1:37 pm

    The best things happen unintentionally! I love what you did here. Very creative 👌

  4. blindzanygirl says:
    February 23, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    Aww this is lovely Colleen. It is so true though. 🤗

  5. rugby843 says:
    February 23, 2019 at 2:57 pm

    Interesting!

  6. anie says:
    February 23, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    Unintentional things can have as much power as intentional Thinge…but the most exciting thing is that unintentional things are not linked with expectations. On the other hand art should always be linked with intention…so the art is to link creations with intentions but not with expectations…and this is what your creations are made of Colleen!

  7. Infinite Living says:
    February 23, 2019 at 10:32 pm

    Ah so beautiful to read this post and have a series of phases of life flash in the mind that happened just like how you describe. So true for what happens when we put pen to paper and also for how life has happened until now – as if no clue what I am doing but something keeps coming out of it.

  8. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 24, 2019 at 12:12 am

    ❤️

