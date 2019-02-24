Feb 24 2019
13 Comments
By Chatter Master

Dreams Are Born

 

 

Tears fall

Oceans form

Dreams are born

The energy of tears can be so empowering.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

13 thoughts on “Dreams Are Born

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    February 24, 2019 at 12:25 pm

    This is so true. Dreams are born from disappointments.

    Like

    Reply
  2. short-prose-fiction says:
    February 24, 2019 at 1:15 pm

    Such a gorgeous post 🌸

    Like

    Reply
  3. joyroses13 says:
    February 24, 2019 at 2:09 pm

    Beautifully said!

    Like

    Reply
  4. Chuck Lee says:
    February 24, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    The older I get the more tears I shed. Well said.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Peter's pondering says:
    February 24, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    Floods of tears
    brought by fears
    each new dawn
    dreams are born

    Like

    Reply
  6. ivor20 says:
    February 24, 2019 at 5:40 pm

    Oh dear Colleen, you must’ve been reading my mind…. tears fill my soul with joy

    Like

    Reply
  7. Jodi says:
    February 24, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    love this! ❤

    Like

    Reply

