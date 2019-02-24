Tears fall
Oceans form
Dreams are born
The energy of tears can be so empowering.
©
This is so true. Dreams are born from disappointments.
LikeLike
Interesting how our brains work Priceless.
Such a gorgeous post 🌸
Thank you very much!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My pleasure 😇
Beautifully said!
Thank you Joy 🌹
Awh, love the rose. 🙂 You are welcome
The older I get the more tears I shed. Well said.
Thank you Chuck. I’ve shed them more freely the older I get.
Floods of tears
brought by fears
each new dawn
dreams are born
Oh dear Colleen, you must’ve been reading my mind…. tears fill my soul with joy
love this! ❤
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike