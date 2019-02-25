Feb 25 2019
2 Comments
By Chatter Master

Witness The Breaking

 

 

You have been witness to my breaking

Yet you still see me as strong.

 

Thank you.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

2 thoughts on “Witness The Breaking

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 25, 2019 at 12:27 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  2. cindy knoke says:
    February 25, 2019 at 1:25 am

    Each break,
    survived,
    creates,
    greater strength.
    You are still breakable,
    but much more bendable.

    Like

    Reply

