Feb 27 2019
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Look Of My Soul

Do you ever picture your soul, living, in a place?

Where it breathes unrestricted.

Where it is connected to everything that empowers it, emboldens it, enlivens it.  Though it is not attached to anything.

I picture my soul.

It’s a picture of freedom.  Free from restraints.  Unencumbered by the burden of expectation yet buoyed by the liberty and ability to exist in purity and spirituality.  Responsibility is not a heavy word any longer.

And odd as it may sound.   I picture the freedom of my soul roaming about in a wool sweater, surrounded by the ethereal words and harmony of poetic energy, the ocean air washes over a never sullied existence, the grey stone paves ways and builds castles and cottages of comfort and creativity.  And always the music of it’s spoken language with an intonation of an Irish melody.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

2 thoughts on “The Look Of My Soul

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 27, 2019 at 12:13 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  2. Express the Gabbiness says:
    February 27, 2019 at 1:31 am

    That’s a nice home for a soul.

    Makes me wonder where mine lives… o_O

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: