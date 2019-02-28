Feb 28 2019
3 Comments
By Chatter Master

That Cloud

That cloud.

That cloud.

That cloud

exists

In hues of emotion

That live and breathe

And change with the pressure.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

3 thoughts on “That Cloud

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 28, 2019 at 12:11 am

    ❤️⛅️

  2. anie says:
    February 28, 2019 at 12:20 am

    Love to think in colors of emotion. So we have to take care not to mix all together but seperate to not get a sad black in the end. How to control our thoughts which trigger emotions of anger, and sadness?

  3. Debra says:
    February 28, 2019 at 12:35 am

    That’s a very heavy cloud of emotion, Colleen. I hope for more rainbow hued days. But emotions are emotions and sometimes they have a color all their own, even when we’d prefer something different.

