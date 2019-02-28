That cloud.
That cloud
exists
In hues of emotion
That live and breathe
And change with the pressure.
Love to think in colors of emotion. So we have to take care not to mix all together but seperate to not get a sad black in the end. How to control our thoughts which trigger emotions of anger, and sadness?
That’s a very heavy cloud of emotion, Colleen. I hope for more rainbow hued days. But emotions are emotions and sometimes they have a color all their own, even when we’d prefer something different.
