Mar 01 2019
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

You, Are A Story Worth Telling

Me and you?

We have a very strong bond.

The world at large may see us, millions of us, as having an unextraordinary existence.

But there is a secret among us.  The millions, even billions, of us.   It’s so secret that many of us don’t even know it.

Our bond.   Our secret.   Is our existence.

It is a story.

A story worth telling.

Write your story.

Someone is waiting to read it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

6 thoughts on “You, Are A Story Worth Telling

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 1, 2019 at 12:14 am

    💝

  2. Express the Gabbiness says:
    March 1, 2019 at 12:34 am

    Yes.👏 Yes👏. Yes. 👏

  3. Debra says:
    March 1, 2019 at 12:43 am

    There are a lot of us, aren’t there! Thank you for reminding us that our stories are important.

  4. 1jaded1 says:
    March 1, 2019 at 1:32 am

    I love reading the story of you.

  5. ivor20 says:
    March 1, 2019 at 5:14 am

    Mine is a love story
    That lived on the seventh storey

  6. Chuck Lee says:
    March 1, 2019 at 6:21 am

    O the bond that connects us. I feel it. It’s amazing. You have said it well.

