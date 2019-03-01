You, Are A Story Worth Telling

Me and you?
We have a very strong bond.
The world at large may see us, millions of us, as having an unextraordinary existence.
But there is a secret among us. The millions, even billions, of us. It’s so secret that many of us don’t even know it.
Our bond. Our secret. Is our existence.
It is a story.
A story worth telling.
Write your story.
Someone is waiting to read it.
©
Advertisements
💝
LikeLike
Yes.👏 Yes👏. Yes. 👏
LikeLike
There are a lot of us, aren’t there! Thank you for reminding us that our stories are important.
LikeLike
I love reading the story of you.
LikeLike
Mine is a love story
That lived on the seventh storey
LikeLike
O the bond that connects us. I feel it. It’s amazing. You have said it well.
LikeLike