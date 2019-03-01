You, Are A Story Worth Telling

Me and you?

We have a very strong bond.

The world at large may see us, millions of us, as having an unextraordinary existence.

But there is a secret among us. The millions, even billions, of us. It’s so secret that many of us don’t even know it.

Our bond. Our secret. Is our existence.

It is a story.

A story worth telling.

Write your story.

Someone is waiting to read it.

©