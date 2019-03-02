Elegant and Noble

Isn’t there elegance
In a line
A curve
The merging of colors
That grow and coexist
As part of the sameness
Of the one thing they are
What nobility.
©
This makes me think of the sameness we have with things inside our world. Wonderful!
Oh noble tree
You’ll always be
The one to see
My mind immediately went to Noble Oak, so I googled, and could have been stuck there for hours. I managed to drag myself away though!
