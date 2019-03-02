Mar 02 2019
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Elegant and Noble

Isn’t there elegance

In a line

A curve

The merging of colors

That grow and coexist

As part of the sameness

Of the one thing they are

What nobility.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

3 thoughts on “Elegant and Noble

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    March 2, 2019 at 9:59 am

    This makes me think of the sameness we have with things inside our world. Wonderful!

  2. ivor20 says:
    March 2, 2019 at 10:26 am

    Oh noble tree
    You’ll always be
    The one to see

  3. Peter's pondering says:
    March 2, 2019 at 10:32 am

    My mind immediately went to Noble Oak, so I googled, and could have been stuck there for hours. I managed to drag myself away though!

