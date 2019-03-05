Between Star and Mountain

On the mountain
Under the star
Between
Where I am
And where I will be
Breathing
Breathless
Quaking
On terra firma
Exhilarated
With pulsating peace.
©
This is fabulous Colleen, I have placed it between my pages of favourite poems, on a shelve on my cherished bookcase, standing there like a mountain in my room…………
Wonderful Colleen. Pulsating peace. What a lhrase. Lovely
Peaceful 🙂
