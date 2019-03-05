Mar 05 2019
3 Comments
By Chatter Master

Between Star and Mountain

 

 

 

On the mountain

Under the star

Between

Where I am

And where I will be

Breathing

Breathless

Quaking

On terra firma

Exhilarated

With pulsating peace.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

3 thoughts on “Between Star and Mountain

  1. ivor20 says:
    March 5, 2019 at 12:20 am

    This is fabulous Colleen, I have placed it between my pages of favourite poems, on a shelve on my cherished bookcase, standing there like a mountain in my room…………

    Reply
  2. blindzanygirl says:
    March 5, 2019 at 1:41 am

    Wonderful Colleen. Pulsating peace. What a lhrase. Lovely

    Reply
  3. utesmile says:
    March 5, 2019 at 2:58 am

    Peaceful 🙂

    Reply

