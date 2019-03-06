Cause and Effect

The palpitation of indifference.
Feel it?
I’m not sure whether my palpitations
Are anxieties of recovery high’s
Pedalling Yorkie across sea and sky
Or the sheer excitement of anticipation
Colleen, you have explained my palpitations. Thank you. Always appreiate the beautiful simplicity of your thought-provoking posts and your illustrations are in a blue-ribbon class of their own.
Very clever play on words Colleen. I think sometimes we all get tired, but the younger generation will take up the cause and hopefully remind us what matters.
More often nowadays!
Sometimes yes, sometimes no, MBC.
I don’t want to feel it. I refuse.
