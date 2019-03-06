Mar 06 2019
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Cause and Effect

 

 

 

The palpitation of indifference.

Feel it?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , ,

6 thoughts on “Cause and Effect

  1. ivor20 says:
    March 6, 2019 at 1:43 am

    I’m not sure whether my palpitations
    Are anxieties of recovery high’s
    Pedalling Yorkie across sea and sky
    Or the sheer excitement of anticipation

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Chuck Lee says:
    March 6, 2019 at 4:06 am

    Colleen, you have explained my palpitations. Thank you. Always appreiate the beautiful simplicity of your thought-provoking posts and your illustrations are in a blue-ribbon class of their own.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. tric says:
    March 6, 2019 at 7:30 am

    Very clever play on words Colleen. I think sometimes we all get tired, but the younger generation will take up the cause and hopefully remind us what matters.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Peter's pondering says:
    March 6, 2019 at 8:00 am

    More often nowadays!

    Like

    Reply
  5. markbialczak says:
    March 6, 2019 at 8:10 am

    Sometimes yes, sometimes no, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  6. Priceless Joy says:
    March 6, 2019 at 10:15 am

    I don’t want to feel it. I refuse.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: