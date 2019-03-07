Mar 07 2019
12 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Checks and Balances

 

 

Any grace I have

Is very likely

To trip over my ignorance.

It’s how life stays balanced.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

12 thoughts on “Checks and Balances

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 7, 2019 at 12:14 am

    Same here for sure.

  2. blindzanygirl says:
    March 7, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Lol. This is so true. But it made me laugh as well. At myself lol

  3. Debra says:
    March 7, 2019 at 12:36 am

    Some of us experience regular reminders in humility! The biblical proverb, “Pride Goeth Before a Fall” is one I have experienced on the literal level. 🙂

  4. Anya says:
    March 7, 2019 at 4:35 am

    😳🤣😘

  5. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    March 7, 2019 at 8:35 am

    Were you drawing me again? lol

  6. markbialczak says:
    March 7, 2019 at 8:51 am

    That’s how we learn, MBC.

  7. Peter's pondering says:
    March 7, 2019 at 9:46 am

    Enjoy the trip Colleen!

  8. Priceless Joy says:
    March 7, 2019 at 10:51 am

    Sometimes we just can’t help it! LOL!!

  9. Sheri Saretsky says:
    March 7, 2019 at 10:56 am

    Have you been watching my life? This one I need a print of!!

