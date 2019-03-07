Checks and Balances

Any grace I have
Is very likely
To trip over my ignorance.
It’s how life stays balanced.
Same here for sure.
😉 I felt there may be some shared feelings from others 🙂
Lol. This is so true. But it made me laugh as well. At myself lol
🙂 I like evoking a good laugh Lorraine 🙂
Some of us experience regular reminders in humility! The biblical proverb, “Pride Goeth Before a Fall” is one I have experienced on the literal level. 🙂
Holy moly! Never even thought of that. Very appropriate!! 😉
😳🤣😘
Were you drawing me again? lol
That’s how we learn, MBC.
Enjoy the trip Colleen!
Sometimes we just can’t help it! LOL!!
Have you been watching my life? This one I need a print of!!
