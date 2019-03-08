Mar 08 2019
4 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Excuses Make Way

 

 

Do I make excuses

For what I have not accomplished?

Yes.

But it’s important to note

What I’m doing

To change that.

 

Change is always within one’s control.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

4 thoughts on “Excuses Make Way

  1. ivor20 says:
    March 8, 2019 at 2:22 am

    Happy Internationals Women’s Day Colleen, I make no excuses ….

    Like

    Reply
  2. markbialczak says:
    March 8, 2019 at 8:52 am

    I surely hope you take time to savor what you have accomplished, MBC.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Book Club Mom says:
    March 8, 2019 at 9:27 am

    Yes, and sometimes you have to turn onto a different road. 🙂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: