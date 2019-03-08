Excuses Make Way

Do I make excuses
For what I have not accomplished?
Yes.
But it’s important to note
What I’m doing
To change that.
Change is always within one’s control.
©
Happy Internationals Women’s Day Colleen, I make no excuses ….
LikeLike
🤔I could certainly need some of your thoughts and controllings!
LikeLike
I surely hope you take time to savor what you have accomplished, MBC.
LikeLike
Yes, and sometimes you have to turn onto a different road. 🙂
LikeLike