Mar 09 2019
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Ever So Softly

 

He hummed

Ever so softly

While we spoke.

He seemed unaware of it.

His intention to be self calming

Was gracefully and unintentionally

Shared

As I found myself lulled

And pleasantly calmed.

 

 

 

 

 

©

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , ,

2 thoughts on “Ever So Softly

  1. ivor20 says:
    March 9, 2019 at 1:20 am

    The soft sweet low sounds of humming, to help soothe and calm our souls.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Debra says:
    March 9, 2019 at 1:37 am

    What an interesting observation, Colleen. I wonder how long he’d used humming as a tool for self-calming? I’m glad you recognized it for what it was and let it calm you, too! 🙂

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: