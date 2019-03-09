He hummed
Ever so softly
While we spoke.
He seemed unaware of it.
His intention to be self calming
Was gracefully and unintentionally
Shared
As I found myself lulled
And pleasantly calmed.
©
©
The soft sweet low sounds of humming, to help soothe and calm our souls.
What an interesting observation, Colleen. I wonder how long he’d used humming as a tool for self-calming? I’m glad you recognized it for what it was and let it calm you, too! 🙂
