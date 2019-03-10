Crushing boulders to
Emerge
And appear
Creating rubble from stone
That encased and held captive
Dust and debris
Left in your quake
Honor the bruised
Scarred and wounded.
Emerge
And appear.
©
©
This reminds me of creation. Wow!
I see a lady reclining and emerging from the rocks, and the forces of nature combining with those of her being!
I hope you are not too bruised after tangling with all those rocks.
