Mar 10 2019
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Bruised

 

Crushing boulders to

Emerge

And appear

Creating rubble from stone

That encased and held captive

Dust and debris

Left in your quake

Honor the bruised

Scarred and wounded.

Emerge

And appear.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

3 thoughts on “Bruised

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    March 10, 2019 at 10:23 am

    This reminds me of creation. Wow!

  2. Peter's pondering says:
    March 10, 2019 at 10:59 am

    I see a lady reclining and emerging from the rocks, and the forces of nature combining with those of her being!

