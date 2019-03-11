Whatever it is
Doesn’t mean that is what it must be.
So I stepped in.
What you see and feel
Are not always the true deal
I habitually step behind the veil
To see if it’s real
Be the change! 🙂
we think, we hope, and we are more or less convinced that our thoughts correspond to a general truth. And that’s why we should not hesitate but always go on with joyful gait … a wonderful picture!
Indeed true!
