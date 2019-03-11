Mar 11 2019
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

So I Stepped In

 

 

Whatever it is

Doesn’t mean that is what it must be.

So I stepped in.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4 thoughts on “So I Stepped In

  1. ivor20 says:
    March 11, 2019 at 12:44 am

    What you see and feel
    Are not always the true deal
    I habitually step behind the veil
    To see if it’s real

  2. parikhit dutta says:
    March 11, 2019 at 1:52 am

    Be the change! 🙂

  3. anie says:
    March 11, 2019 at 3:10 am

    we think, we hope, and we are more or less convinced that our thoughts correspond to a general truth. And that’s why we should not hesitate but always go on with joyful gait … a wonderful picture!

  4. utesmile says:
    March 11, 2019 at 3:11 am

    Indeed true!

