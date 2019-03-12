Mar 12 2019
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Return To Pleading

 

 

Do you ever find yourself pleading.

For something to happen

For something to not happen

To be understood

For an understanding

And then

There is a flash

Brilliant, powerful and full of clarity

It is a perception

That the pleading won’t matter

Or change

Anything.

Then

After that flash

You return to pleading.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

12 thoughts on “Return To Pleading

  1. 1jaded1 says:
    March 12, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Yes. Vicious cycle.

  2. parikhit dutta says:
    March 12, 2019 at 1:11 am

    Always! But I think the faith keeps us going. 🙂

  3. ivor20 says:
    March 12, 2019 at 1:12 am

    The cycle was continual once, but now it’s just me, that’s all I have to be.

  4. anie says:
    March 12, 2019 at 2:49 am

    oh yes, for me the principle of hope!

  5. blindzanygirl says:
    March 12, 2019 at 3:34 am

    Very true

  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 12, 2019 at 5:18 am

    Yes 🌝

  7. markbialczak says:
    March 12, 2019 at 7:44 am

    Oh, please, MBC, stop being so smart!

  8. Jodi says:
    March 12, 2019 at 8:21 am

    yep!

  9. Its Roshni says:
    March 12, 2019 at 8:29 am

    Yes indeed…

  10. Sheri Saretsky says:
    March 12, 2019 at 8:58 am

    Oh my gosh – so true! If only the clarity could last…but no…irrational desperation always wins!

  11. AmyRose🌹 says:
    March 12, 2019 at 9:02 am

    Irony is the name of Life. Oh yes indeed do I ever understand this! In my “age” I’ve at least tried to accept what comes and to pray for strength and calmness to handle what is about to blast into my life. Sometimes I never see the blast coming. And then SHOCK overtakes all and I’m not even able to seek help for strength and calmness. Really enjoyed this …. life … what can I say that you already don’t know? 😉

  12. Priceless Joy says:
    March 12, 2019 at 9:39 am

    Yes, faith! 🙂

