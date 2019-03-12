Do you ever find yourself pleading.
For something to happen
For something to not happen
To be understood
For an understanding
And then
There is a flash
Brilliant, powerful and full of clarity
It is a perception
That the pleading won’t matter
Or change
Anything.
Then
After that flash
You return to pleading.
Yes. Vicious cycle.
Always! But I think the faith keeps us going. 🙂
The cycle was continual once, but now it’s just me, that’s all I have to be.
oh yes, for me the principle of hope!
Very true
Yes 🌝
Oh, please, MBC, stop being so smart!
yep!
Yes indeed…
Oh my gosh – so true! If only the clarity could last…but no…irrational desperation always wins!
Irony is the name of Life. Oh yes indeed do I ever understand this! In my “age” I’ve at least tried to accept what comes and to pray for strength and calmness to handle what is about to blast into my life. Sometimes I never see the blast coming. And then SHOCK overtakes all and I’m not even able to seek help for strength and calmness. Really enjoyed this …. life … what can I say that you already don’t know? 😉
Yes, faith! 🙂
