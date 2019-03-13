I’m learning to say less
Because people don’t listen to more.
Or at all.
This was prompted by a random happen chance of finding stats that showed when I first started blogging my average posts word count was in the mid to high HUNDREDS. And now it’s less than one hundred, most often, much less. I found that interesting.
That IS really interesting Colleen. I don’t understand always what makes stats go up and down. But I like to write short poems and tend to get better stats when I do that.
Sometimes I feel no one’s listening to me any more, but as long as I can hear, I’m happy about that, now days
