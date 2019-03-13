Mar 13 2019
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

People Don’t Listen To More

 

 

I’m learning to say less

Because people don’t listen to more.

Or at all.

 

 

 

 

 

©

 

This was prompted by a random happen chance of finding stats that showed when I first started blogging my average posts word count was in the mid to high HUNDREDS.   And now it’s less than one hundred, most often, much less.  I found that interesting.

 

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

3 thoughts on “People Don’t Listen To More

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:31 am

    ❤️

    Like

    Reply
  2. blindzanygirl says:
    March 13, 2019 at 12:52 am

    That IS really interesting Colleen. I don’t understand always what makes stats go up and down. But I like to write short poems and tend to get better stats when I do that.

    Like

    Reply
  3. ivor20 says:
    March 13, 2019 at 1:09 am

    Sometimes I feel no one’s listening to me any more, but as long as I can hear, I’m happy about that, now days

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: