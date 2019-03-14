Plenty To Eat

I have doubts
And
I have fears.
And I’ve had lifelong lessons on how to deal with them.
Lessons,
That usually don’t help.
So I’ve decided to use my doubts and fear
To fuel my determination.
And,
As a bonus
I’ve decided to become audacious.
As soon as I get done eating all this fear and doubt.
good intentions and yet unhealthy, fat food!
You have a flammable fuel to eat, but I’m sure hungry determination will have a feast……
I think you are going to be one heck of an audacious human, MBC!
