Mar 14 2019
By Chatter Master

Plenty To Eat

 

 

I have doubts

And

I have fears.

And I’ve had lifelong lessons on how to deal with them.

Lessons,

That usually don’t help.

So I’ve decided to use my doubts and fear

To fuel my determination.

And,

As a bonus

I’ve decided to become audacious.

As soon as I get done eating all this fear and doubt.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

3 thoughts on “Plenty To Eat

  1. anie says:
    March 14, 2019 at 3:41 am

    good intentions and yet unhealthy, fat food!

  2. ivor20 says:
    March 14, 2019 at 4:52 am

    You have a flammable fuel to eat, but I’m sure hungry determination will have a feast……

  3. markbialczak says:
    March 14, 2019 at 7:44 am

    I think you are going to be one heck of an audacious human, MBC!

