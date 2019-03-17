Mar 17 2019
Life Chatter

Generations

When you can stand,

Generations deep,

In the land of your fathers.

Three Generations Return To Ireland

When you step into castle, church and abbey,

And know that history was yours.

GE DIGITAL CAMERA

When you stand before and admire their strongholds.

High Cross and Round Tower

And see their courage.

Round Tower at Rock Of Cashel

When you walk the roads with your brother.

Brother and I at Giant's Causeway

And wonder about all that was before you.

Rock of Cashel

When you can

Place your feet where your fathers once stood before you

With those who come after you.

Dun Aeonghus

And stand vigil where your fathers  lie…

Family Gathered at Cemetery, Inish Mor

When you breath that air.

That they once inhaled.

Dun Aeonghus and Me

And exist where the High Kings gathered.

Hill of Tara

When you plant your feet in the soil where your family tree grew.

Ireland Tree

And see where the green truly grows.

Green Fields of Ireland

When you stand here.

Inishmore and I

You find home

And your very soul.

Like you’ve never known.

*
*
*
*

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

I hope that everyone has a wonderful day of connecting with their own ancestry.

And if you aren’t Irish-

Or it doesn’t include Irish-

I’m sorry.

😉

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

©

5 thoughts on “Generations

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    March 17, 2019 at 9:15 am

    You have some great pictures of your trip to Ireland! I am part Irish! LOL! Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

  2. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 17, 2019 at 9:39 am

    ❤️🍀

  3. Peter's pondering says:
    March 17, 2019 at 10:10 am

    Sure, we’ve all a bit of the Irish in us! Blessings to you and yours on this St. Patrick’s Day Colleen.

  4. ivor20 says:
    March 17, 2019 at 12:28 pm

    Thank you Colleen, indeed my day has been a great craic !!

  5. moonwatcher51oonwatcher51 says:
    March 17, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    Love the pictures! I’ve got to get there soon. My family tree is rooted there and I feel a strong pull. Happy St Patrick’s Day to you and yours! “May the road rise up to meet you….”

